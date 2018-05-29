Houston Jack in the Box customer tells employee he'll buy her a 'ticket back to Mexico'

Watch as cars take off ... well, by maybe a foot or so, after concrete on the eastbound Bass Pro Drive bridge over State 121 buckled Sunday afternoon, Grapevine police said. The bridge was repaired and reopened Monday evening.
Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.
PGA Tour star Justin Rose has a four-shot lead going into the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial. The former U.S. Open winner explains his mindset going into it with Brooks Koepka and Emiliano Grillo chasing him.
Ashley Taylor greets all her kindergarten students, her "littles," at Keene Elementary with love every day. But they also greet each other with a handshake and a smile. It's Taylor's way of bringing good old fashioned manners back, she says
Oklahoma City police say two bystanders returned to their cars to grab a gun to shoot an active shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant. Police identified Alexander C. Tilghman as the shooter who open fired at a Louie's Grill & Bar.