Dallas Cowboys' odds to win next Super Bowl dip a bit after draft

The Dallas Cowboys' odds to win the next Super Bowl took a hit in the wake of the NFL draft, according to Bovada, the online betting site.
The Cowboys' odds dropped from 18 to 1 on February 5 to 30 to 1 after the draft. Their stock had already been falling. The Cowboys' odds dropped to 28 to 1 on March 22. The prospect of losing tight end Jason Witten to retirement probably hasn't helped.
The Patriots remain the steady favorite at 5/1, a mark that hasn't moved since Feb. 5. The defending champion Eagles remain the favorite in the NFC at 8/1. The Eagles are one of seven teams whose odds to win Super Bowl 53 improved after the draft. The Cowboys are one of 24 teams whose odds worsened. The Jets, at 100/1, didn't change.
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Here are are the odds for the winner of Super Bowl 53 and how those odds altered since the NFL draft:
Team
Feb. 5
March 22
Current odds
Patriots
5/1
5/1
5/1
Eagles
9/1
17/2
8/1
Vikings
12/1
9/1
12/1
Steelers
12/1
12/1
10/1
Packers
9/1
14/1
12/1
Rams
18/1
14/1
9/1
49ers
20/1
14/1
15/1
Saints
18/1
18/1
22/1
Falcons
18/1
20/1
30/1
Texans
25/1
22/1
25/1
Jaguars
28/1
22/1
35/1
Raiders
33/1
22/1
30/1
Broncos
33/1
25/1
30/1
Seahawks
28/1
25/1
30/1
Cowboys
18/1
28/1
30/1
Panthers
25/1
33/1
35/1
Chiefs
28/1
33/1
40/1
Chargers
33/1
33/1
35/1
Ravens
40/1
50/1
40/1
Lions
40/1
50/1
60/1
Giants
50/1
50/1
75/1
Buccaneers
40/1
50/1
65/1
Titans
50/1
50/1
45/1
Colts
33/1
60/1
40/1
Cardinals
50/1
66/1
80/1
Bills
66/1
66/1
100/1
Browns
100/1
66/1
100/1
Redskins
50/1
66/1
80/1
Dolphins
66/1
70/1
100/1
Bears
100/1
80/1
100/1
Bengals
66/1
90/1
100/1
Jets
66/1
100/1
100/1
