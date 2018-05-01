Fans from across the country gathered in packs to root on their respective teams at the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Jared L. Christopher
Fans from across the country gathered in packs to root on their respective teams at the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Jared L. Christopher

Dallas Cowboys' odds to win next Super Bowl dip a bit after draft

By Stefan Stevenson

May 01, 2018 04:57 PM

The Dallas Cowboys' odds to win the next Super Bowl took a hit in the wake of the NFL draft, according to Bovada, the online betting site.

The Cowboys' odds dropped from 18 to 1 on February 5 to 30 to 1 after the draft. Their stock had already been falling. The Cowboys' odds dropped to 28 to 1 on March 22. The prospect of losing tight end Jason Witten to retirement probably hasn't helped.

The Patriots remain the steady favorite at 5/1, a mark that hasn't moved since Feb. 5. The defending champion Eagles remain the favorite in the NFC at 8/1. The Eagles are one of seven teams whose odds to win Super Bowl 53 improved after the draft. The Cowboys are one of 24 teams whose odds worsened. The Jets, at 100/1, didn't change.

Super Bowl 53 Odds

Here are are the odds for the winner of Super Bowl 53 and how those odds altered since the NFL draft:

Team

Feb. 5

March 22

Current odds

Patriots

5/1

5/1

5/1

Eagles

9/1

17/2

8/1

Vikings

12/1

9/1

12/1

Steelers

12/1

12/1

10/1

Packers

9/1

14/1

12/1

Rams

18/1

14/1

9/1

49ers

20/1

14/1

15/1

Saints

18/1

18/1

22/1

Falcons

18/1

20/1

30/1

Texans

25/1

22/1

25/1

Jaguars

28/1

22/1

35/1

Raiders

33/1

22/1

30/1

Broncos

33/1

25/1

30/1

Seahawks

28/1

25/1

30/1

Cowboys

18/1

28/1

30/1

Panthers

25/1

33/1

35/1

Chiefs

28/1

33/1

40/1

Chargers

33/1

33/1

35/1

Ravens

40/1

50/1

40/1

Lions

40/1

50/1

60/1

Giants

50/1

50/1

75/1

Buccaneers

40/1

50/1

65/1

Titans

50/1

50/1

45/1

Colts

33/1

60/1

40/1

Cardinals

50/1

66/1

80/1

Bills

66/1

66/1

100/1

Browns

100/1

66/1

100/1

Redskins

50/1

66/1

80/1

Dolphins

66/1

70/1

100/1

Bears

100/1

80/1

100/1

Bengals

66/1

90/1

100/1

Jets

66/1

100/1

100/1

