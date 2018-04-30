Did 'El Chapo' kill a Fort Worth student in 1985? This retired Mexican officer says yes

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, was escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan in 2014. The lawyer for Guzman says his client's mental health is deteriorating and that he's seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in federal court in New York. The lawyer spoke outside court following a pretrial hearing. Eduardo Verdugo AP archives