Police investigating a shooting death at a north Fort Worth apartment complex

Police were investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead on Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting call about 7 p.m. and discovered one woman was injured, according to Fort Worth police call logs.

One 911 caller told police that a woman was seen lying in an apartment breezeway after gunshots were fired in the 4400 block of Thornton Street, the call log said.

Police later confirmed that at least one person was pronounced dead.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3