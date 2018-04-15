UTA's Christian Hollie, scoring during Tuesday's game against TCU, went 3-for-5 Sunday with three doubles as the Mavericks routed Arkansas State 11-2 at Clay Gould Ballpark.
UTA baseball scores 11 unanswered runs to bury Arkansas State, claim series

April 15, 2018 05:59 PM

The UT Arlington baseball team fell behind after a pair of solo homers in the top of the first inning but answered with 11 unanswered runs to cruise by Arkansas State 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The Mavericks (18-17, 9-6 Sun Belt) received a strong relief effort from Andrew Gross, Logan Austin, and Daniel James, who combined for four scoreless innings.

Jose Minjarez sparked UTA's 14-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double. Christian Hollie had two doubles, and freshman David Renning also picked up two hits.

UTA starter Ka'ikepono Anderson took a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits in 42/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The Mavericks, who took two of three in the conference series, return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Dallas Baptist.

TCU rained out

The finale of TCU's three-game series at Kansas was canceled Sunday because of sub-freezing temperatures in Lawrence.

The Horned Frogs (18-13, 6-5 Big 12) won the first two games of the series, 4-2 on Friday and 13-3 on Saturday.

TCU returns home to face Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

