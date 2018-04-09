After firing gun from a moving car on Snapchat, cops ask public to help ID him

Felonies and Snapchat are two things that have never, and will never mix.
Yet, once again, someone decided to do something illegal and post it on the social media app.
The Houston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect seen in a Snapchat video firing a semi-automatic weapon from a moving vehicle.
Police have not identified the exact location of the incident, but believe it occurred in northwest Houston in March or early April, according to this press release.
The department asks anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect, to contact HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Comments