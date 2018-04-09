The Houston Police are looking to identify the man in the red hat, as a suspect in a discharge of firearms incident.
The Houston Police are looking to identify the man in the red hat, as a suspect in a discharge of firearms incident. Courtesy of the Houston Police Department via Snapchat @dabdaddydono
After firing gun from a moving car on Snapchat, cops ask public to help ID him

By Lena Blietz

lblietz@star-telegram.com

April 09, 2018 04:33 PM

Felonies and Snapchat are two things that have never, and will never mix.

Yet, once again, someone decided to do something illegal and post it on the social media app.

The Houston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect seen in a Snapchat video firing a semi-automatic weapon from a moving vehicle.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a suspect caught on video shooting a semi-automatic weapon from a car window. Several Snapchat videos, from the handle @DabDaddyDono, show the him and two other unidentified men. Houston Police Department via Snapchat @DabDaddyDonoLena Blietz

Police have not identified the exact location of the incident, but believe it occurred in northwest Houston in March or early April, according to this press release.

The department asks anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect, to contact HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

