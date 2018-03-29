'Flyfest' and other letters

Flyfest
This was the third year Tarrant Regional Water District hosted TRWD Flyfest along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River.
Estimated attendance was close to 3,000 for presentations from fly fishing experts, fly tying and casting lessons, fish cooking and demos. The highlight of the day was the Big Trout Contest.
As an active supporter, member and president of various fly fishing organizations, I appreciate what TRWD is doing to expose outdoor recreation to residents and visitors of our city and their continued commitment to water quality. Their work has created the opportunity for events and recreation on our river.
— Jerry Hamon,
Van Alstyne
Yelling ‘fire’
If someone yelled “fire” then quoted the Constitution at me saying, “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech” I’d punch them in the face.
So how do you think we are supposed to feel when we hear someone saying “anything I call a gun is protected under the Second Amendment” — even when it’s a known danger to the public?
That’s the situation with assault rifles.
Anyone who doesn’t know that rights have limits doesn’t value the rights of others — and completely makes a mockery of the Constitution.
— Michael
Evangelista-Ysasaga,
Fort Worth
McCabe's pension
McCabe wasn’t denied his pension; it was just delayed until he reaches the age of accessibility, and then the taxpayers will have to shell out for the rest of his life. He was lucky that he wasn’t charged with a crime and put in prison instead of just being fired. As part of a cabal against Trump he was instrumental in trying to defeat Trump or oust him after he was elected. FBI personnel are supposed to be non partisan in applying the law, but he, Comey, and others, broke every rule of that agency in doing their dirty work.
— Clista Hancock,
Arlington
Saddened by loss
We, the members of the Fort Worth Quaker Meeting, are saddened by the loss of so many lives to gun violence, from the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida to the 33,000 lives lost each year through suicides, spousal abuse, accidents and other mass shootings.
At the same time, we are encouraged that young people across the nation, including in Fort Worth, are demanding that legislators, schools and the adults in their lives take action.
Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally demonstrated our community’s potential for peacemaking and positive change, but it is just a beginning.
We can prevent gun violence before it happens with sensible gun control laws and through violence prevention programs in our communities that help identify warning signs.
Let’s quiet the old rhetoric of the gun debate and listen to what our youth are saying.
— Jim Webner,
Fort Worth
Comments