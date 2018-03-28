Man who filmed himself speeding, driving with one hand in Texas arrested

A man has been arrested and charged with with reckless driving after he posted a video to Facebook that showed him speeding on a freeway in Houston, Texas, officials said on March 27.
Harris County Constable Precincts via Storyful
