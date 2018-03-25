Latest News

4-year-old boy snatched by the neck, killed by family dog in South Texas

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

March 25, 2018 09:47 PM

TEXAS

A 4-year-old died from injuries he suffered from being attacked by his family's dog on Sunday afternoon in Converse near San Antonio, according to authorities in Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the family dog was tied up in the back yard of the boy's home in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm when relatives noticed the dog had his mouth around the boy's neck, shaking him, according to TV station reports.

The sheriff's office stated that family members found him lifeless and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

He was airlifted to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to reports, authorities did not name the breed of the dog, but did describe it as a large mix.

The attack by another dog on Kim Ashley's dog Marnie was so vicious Marnie's front leg had to be amputated. Ashley is now leading a effort to redefine what is considered a "dangerous dog" in Arlington.

