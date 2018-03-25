4-year-old boy snatched by the neck, killed by family dog in South Texas

A 4-year-old died from injuries he suffered from being attacked by his family's dog on Sunday afternoon in Converse near San Antonio, according to authorities in Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the family dog was tied up in the back yard of the boy's home in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm when relatives noticed the dog had his mouth around the boy's neck, shaking him, according to TV station reports.

The sheriff's office stated that family members found him lifeless and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

He was airlifted to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to reports, authorities did not name the breed of the dog, but did describe it as a large mix.