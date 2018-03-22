It's spring, and the Easter decorating and baking ideas are flowering

Here are some fresh ideas to elevate the Easter holiday.
CELEBRATE: SHELL GAMES
Now here’s a treasure worth hunting for. These wooden Easter eggs are easy to customize with color — and eco-centric, since you can reuse them year after year. Paint the tops and bottoms in different shades, let them dry and put something delightful inside.
Source: Terrain wooden eggs, $5 each, terrain.com. Martha Stewart multisurface satin craft paint, in Beach Glass, Caribbean Blue, Cloud, Mermaid Teal and Pea Shoot, $2.30 for 2 ounces, michaels.com.
Never miss a local story.
DIY DÉCOR: SHINE ON
Spring’s first flowers deserve special attention. Give them a brilliant stage with a metal vase topper inspired by ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging that celebrates every stem. To make one, pick up an inexpensive brass or copper disk, clamp it onto a piece of wood and drill holes in it with a spade bit — you can do a pattern, like a line or semicircle, or freestyle them. Then set the circle atop any glass or bowl, insert blooms and breathe in your suddenly Zen surroundings.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Flat brass circle, 20-gauge, from $4; and flat copper circle, 18-gauge, 2 1/2 inches, from $3, metalliferous.com.
- Bosch Daredevil Standard spade bit set, $10 for a set of 6 pieces, homedepot.com.
EASY ENTERTAINING: SPECIAL DELIVERY
A-tisket, a-tasket, a mini berry basket. These tiny containers by David Tutera make charming table toppers, servers or organizers any time of year. For Easter lunch, they’re a clever way to cross three “taskets” off your to-do list: Fill them with jelly beans and tie on bows, then put one at each seat with a name tag to take care of your decor, place settings and party favors, quick as a bunny.
RECIPE REMIX: JAM PACKED
What do you get when you cross a macaroon with a macaron? A cookie that is truly magnifique. Give the traditional Passover treat a French accent by sandwiching preserves between two crispy, chewy coconut cookies. Choose tart fruit spreads — such as mango, raspberry and apricot — to balance the macaroons’ sweetness.
MACAROON SANDWICH COOKIES
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk 2 large egg whites, 3 tablespoons sugar and a pinch of kosher salt until frothy. Stir in 8 ounces sweetened flaked coconut until moist. Drop teaspoon-size mounds onto parchment-lined baking sheets; flatten with a fork. Bake until golden, 13 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely, then make sandwiches with 1/2 teaspoon jam each. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days. Makes about 45 sandwich cookies.
EFFICIENCY EXPERT: PEEL AND EAT
Sorry, chickens, but in these tasty recipes, the egg definitely comes first. Each dish starts with a hard-cooked version of one of the most versatile proteins around (we’re guessing you might have a bunch left over after Easter). Crack open a couple — or a dozen — and you’ve got the base for a tasty hors d’oeuvre, a sandwich fit for the queen or two satisfyingly piquant side dishes.
1. Gribiche and steamed potatoes: Whisk 1 tablespoon each Dijon mustard and sherry vinegar with 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Stir in 2 finely chopped hard-cooked eggs, 1/4 cup chopped parsley and 1 tablespoon each thinly sliced cornichons and capers. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve over steamed new potatoes. (Gribiche is also great on bagels with lox, and over poached leeks or asparagus.) Makes about 3/4 cup.
2. Devil-ish egg bites: Stir together 2 tablespoons mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon country Dijon mustard. With an egg slicer or a sharp knife, slice 3 hard-cooked eggs crosswise. Spread mustard mixture onto rice crackers, top with egg slices and garnish with a pinch each of smoked sweet paprika, fresh dill, pepper and flaky sea salt. Makes 18.
3. Curried-egg-butter tea sandwiches: Mash 6 hard-cooked egg yolks with 1 tablespoon white vinegar until smooth. Stir in 4 tablespoons softened unsalted butter, 1/4 cup plain yogurt, 1 teaspoon curry powder and 2 tablespoons each finely chopped jalapeño and chopped cilantro. Season with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread on white bread, layer with sliced cucumber and cut into triangles.
4. Three-pepper egg-salad cups: Mix 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/3 cup sliced pepperoncini, 1/4 cup chopped Peppadew peppers, 1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper and 2 thinly sliced scallions. Fold in 8 coarsely chopped hard-cooked eggs. Season with salt and pepper, and serve in butter lettuce or on soft white bread.
Let us help you! Email your questions to askmartha@marthastewart.com, or send them to Ask Martha, c/o Letters Department, Martha Stewart Living, 805 Third Avenue, 25th floor, New York, NY 10022. Please include your full name, address and daytime phone number.
Comments