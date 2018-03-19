Five days later, fires still burn at Cresson chemical plant where worker disappeared

Two small fires were still burning at a chemical plant in Hood County as five local agencies resumed the search for a man identified by WFAA as Dylan Mitchell, 27, a worker who has been missing since the March 15 explosions at the plant.

Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said Monday that authorities are dismantling portions of the structure at the Tri-Chem plant that didn't explode because there is a danger of them collapsing.

One worker was missing and two others were injured Thursday in a Cresson chemical fire. The town is 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Courtesy: WFAA-TV

The search for the missing worker is ongoing, Wilson said, with searchers from his department and the Somervell County Fire Marshal's office, the Hood County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Fort Worth Police Department participating.

"You can see we're not giving up," Wilson said.

Wilson said the EPA has been to the site multiple times each day since the explosion and that air quality in the area is good.

WFAA reported that family members said Mitchell has a daughter and characterized him as a selfless person.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74