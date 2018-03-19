Lancaster police shot and killed a motorist after he struck an officer with his vehicle.
Lancaster police shot and killed a motorist after he struck an officer with his vehicle. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lancaster police shot and killed a motorist after he struck an officer with his vehicle. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest News

Lancaster police shoot and kill driver who hit one of them with his SUV

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 19, 2018 07:48 AM

Lancaster

Police shot and killed an SUV driver who ran over and dragged one officer with his vehicle, according to media reports.

During a traffic stop Sunday night on the 1500 block of Dewbury Boulevard, the driver put his vehicle into reverse and aimed at the officers, NBC 5 reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officers were able to dodge the SUV, but the driver then shifted gears and struck and dragged one of the officers, according to CBS 11.

An officer fired shots into the vehicle and struck the driver, WFAA reports.

The driver tried to flee the scene but lost control of his vehicle and hat a telephone poll, according to media reports. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Reports say that the officer who was hit is in stable condition.

You might be interested:

More Videos

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

Pause
TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Two Arlington police officers, answering a 911 hangup call in south Arlington, say a man in the house attacked them with a knife. The officers fired their weapons at the man who later died at a hospital. The officers were uninjured. Rodger Mallisonrmallison@star-telegram.com

More Videos

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

Pause
TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating a police-officer involved shooting on Wednesday, Feb 14. Police said the suspect, a white male, was the subject of a domestic disturbance involving a handgun at a local business before being shot by police. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

More Videos

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

Pause
TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of N. Tarrant Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 14, afternoon. (Video courtesy of Alex Wall) Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

Pause
TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

View More Video