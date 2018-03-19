Lancaster police shoot and kill driver who hit one of them with his SUV

Police shot and killed an SUV driver who ran over and dragged one officer with his vehicle, according to media reports.
During a traffic stop Sunday night on the 1500 block of Dewbury Boulevard, the driver put his vehicle into reverse and aimed at the officers, NBC 5 reports.
The officers were able to dodge the SUV, but the driver then shifted gears and struck and dragged one of the officers, according to CBS 11.
An officer fired shots into the vehicle and struck the driver, WFAA reports.
The driver tried to flee the scene but lost control of his vehicle and hat a telephone poll, according to media reports. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Reports say that the officer who was hit is in stable condition.
