Explosion reported in Austin, 2 people injured

Authorities in Austin are reporting that two people have been injured after an explosion Sunday night in west Austin.

The Austin-Travis County EMS reported that they were dispatched to the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive a little before 9 p.m. EMS officials found two 20-year-old males suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

EMS officials transported the two victims to South Austin Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the incident and has asked all residents in the area to wait inside their homes and to follow the instructions of officers when given.

The explosion comes about eight hours after Austin police chief Brian Manley pleaded with the suspect or suspects in the previous package bombings this month to come forward. Authorities in Austin have raised the cash reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the case to $115,000.