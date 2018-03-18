The Austin-Travis County EMS reported that they were dispatched to the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive a little before 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
The Austin-Travis County EMS reported that they were dispatched to the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive a little before 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Google Maps Courtesy
The Austin-Travis County EMS reported that they were dispatched to the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive a little before 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Google Maps Courtesy

Latest News

Explosion reported in Austin, 2 people injured

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

March 18, 2018 10:00 PM

TEXAS

Authorities in Austin are reporting that two people have been injured after an explosion Sunday night in west Austin.

The Austin-Travis County EMS reported that they were dispatched to the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive a little before 9 p.m. EMS officials found two 20-year-old males suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

EMS officials transported the two victims to South Austin Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Austin EMS tweet.jpg
EMS officials in Austin arrived at the scene two 20-year-old males were found suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries at the location.
Screenshot via Twitter / Austin-Travis County EMS Courtesy

The Austin Police Department is investigating the incident and has asked all residents in the area to wait inside their homes and to follow the instructions of officers when given.

The explosion comes about eight hours after Austin police chief Brian Manley pleaded with the suspect or suspects in the previous package bombings this month to come forward. Authorities in Austin have raised the cash reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the case to $115,000.

More Videos

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

Pause
TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas home on March 12 is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. Associated Press



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

Pause
TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

View More Video