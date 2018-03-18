Reward spikes for tips on Austin package bombings

Authorities in Austin are hoping a larger reward, to the tune of $115,000, will help push someone to come forward with information on three bombings in Austin since early March.

On Sunday afternoon, Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives held a press conference announcing the increase. Prior to Sunday, the reward amount had stood at $65,000, which included a $15,000 reward issued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Office.

Manley said he believed the bombings were being used to send a message to the community.

"The person or persons knows what that message is and is responsible for constructing these devices," Manley said.

The bombings began on March 2, when police said that 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed after a package left on his front porch detonated.

While that incident seemed to be a one-off event, on March 12, Draylen Mason, 17, was killed after finding a package on his porch and taking it inside his home. Police said Mason's mother was also injured in the explosion.

A few hours later on the same day, police responded to the home of 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera, who was injured when she picked up a package that was left on her front porch exploded.

Manley added that they are hoping that the individual or individuals responsible will begin a dialogue with police about their reasoning for the bombings.

"These events in Austin have garnered worldwide attention and we assure you that we are listening," said Manley. "We want to understand what brought you to this point and we want to listen to you."





Manley said that the reward will be issued for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the package bombings.

To be eligible for the cash reward of up to $115,000, tips must be submitted to Texas Crime Stoppers using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text the letters "DPS"- followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES)

Or submit a web tip through the website Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App



