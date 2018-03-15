Police sent 17 units to Fort Worth shooting Wednesday night

A shooting in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth on Wednesday night prompted police to send out 17 units from the time of the shooting until early Thursday morning.
A bullet grazed a man in his lower back, said Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Martindale Circle, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Carter said that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, and that a suspect is in custody.
According to a police incident report, 17 units were dispatched to the site of the shooting between 10:57 p.m. Wednesday and 3:02 a.m. Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
Comments