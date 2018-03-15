Fort Worth police sent 17 units to the site of a shooting Wednesday night. Star-Telegram stock photo.
Police sent 17 units to Fort Worth shooting Wednesday night

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 15, 2018 09:38 AM

Fort Worth

A shooting in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth on Wednesday night prompted police to send out 17 units from the time of the shooting until early Thursday morning.

A bullet grazed a man in his lower back, said Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Martindale Circle, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Carter said that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, and that a suspect is in custody.

According to a police incident report, 17 units were dispatched to the site of the shooting between 10:57 p.m. Wednesday and 3:02 a.m. Thursday.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

