Looking for happiness in North Texas? Steer clear of Dallas, WalletHub says

If you seek bliss in the North Texas region, best to avoid Dallas. (But some Fort Worth residents probably already knew that.)
At least that's what WalletHub proclaims in its list of the happiest cities in America.
Ranking its cities in three categories — "Emotional & Physical Well-Being," "Income & Employment" and "Community & Environment," WalletHub concluded that Fremont, Calif., is the happiest city in America, with Plano making a strong showing at No. 5 on the list.
Wondering about Fremont? It's in the San Francisco Bay area (on the mainland, about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco).
According to WalletHub, North Texas has a nice cluster of the nation's happiest cities, including Grand Prairie (10), Irving (25), Garland (30), Fort Worth (39) and Arlington (50).
But you have to scroll way, way down, past Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and New York City, to find poor ol' Dallas in the 81 spot.
While Dallasites rank slightly higher than Fort Worthers in well-being (27th versus 33rd), Fort Worth is doing way better than Dallas in the areas of money (68 compared to 109) and community (95 compared to 172), according to WalletHub.
Plano scored third on well-being, sixth on money and first on community.
Other WalletHub findings:
- El Paso has the lowest rate of depression in America. (Must be the street tacos!)
- Laredo has the lowest sports participation rate — and the lowest suicide rate.
- Plano residents work some of the longest hours in the nation, but it also has one of the lowest rates of separation and divorce. Corpus Christi residents are another bunch of workaholics.
- Texas as a whole is not doing so great coming in at 28th on WalletHub's state list. In particular, the state was 46th in "Community & Environment."
