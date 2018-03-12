Jay-Z and wife Beyonce will perform in Arlington on Sept. 11.
Beyonce, Jay-Z will make two stops in Texas as part of their On The Run tour

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 03:05 PM

Mega-entertainers Jay-Z and Beyonce will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Sept. 11 as part of their OTR II stadium tour.

Four days later, the pair will be performing in Houston at NRG Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19 at LiveNation.com.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly-anticipated ON THE RUN tour.

Prices range from $20 to $320.

The tour begins in the United Kingdom and Europe on June 6. The North American leg starts July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.

North America Tour Dates

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

19 Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place

