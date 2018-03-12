Beyonce, Jay-Z will make two stops in Texas as part of their On The Run tour

Mega-entertainers Jay-Z and Beyonce will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Sept. 11 as part of their OTR II stadium tour.
Four days later, the pair will be performing in Houston at NRG Stadium.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19 at LiveNation.com.
In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly-anticipated ON THE RUN tour.
Prices range from $20 to $320.
The tour begins in the United Kingdom and Europe on June 6. The North American leg starts July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.
For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.
North America Tour Dates
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
19 Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
