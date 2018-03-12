'Animals vs. body parts' and other letters from readers

Animals vs. body parts
Konni Burton’s embarrassingly mean-spirited "welcome" to Beverly Powell — her Democratic opponent in the Senate District 10 race, included a reference to Wendy Davis: “ marching with a hat in the shape of genitalia upon her head.”
The hat design to which she refers is based on cat ears — not genitalia — created as a wearable pun.
The design was a response to an unsavory remark by President Donald Trump.
Anyone who claims these caps visually represent actual human body parts is — well — out of touch.
— Tracy Sterling Bristol, Colleyville
Fringe danger
The greatest danger facing America comes from the fringes.
The far right is closely watched, controlled and a nonfactor.
But the radical left encourages illegal immigration under the guise of humanitarianism. Proponents go so far as to defy Federal law like Oakland's mayor.
It promotes racism under the umbrella of discrimination, changed the definition of marriage under the concept of equality and has thrown teacher-led prayer and the Ten Commandments out of schools.
Girls and boys are encouraged to ignore genetics under the pretext of self-identification. Reality and facts are supplanted by agendas (as in Ferguson, MO) and nearly every minority group is encouraged to display the victim banner, first seeking retribution and then anarchy.
— J. Mark Bronson, Fort Worth
Root causes
The root cause of the "Dreamer" problem is the parents who brought these children here. Illegally.
Before we even consider granting amnesty to "Dreamers," it should be made a stipulation that all parents have to self-deport.
So far, "Dreamers" have faced NO consequences for being here illegally.
— Donna Bierd, Keller
Moving forward with courage
Who are we? Who are you… a person, part of a family, a community of families, a state, a country, who continues to allow our children to be killed? Who are we, that what makes sense to us is teaching our children, our schools, law enforcement, about what to do in our next mass shooting? How is it that we, as people, can find it in our hearts to allocate tremendous resources to protect those not yet on the planet, and simultaneously not allocate resources to protect those who are? Who are we? Who are you? These are not rhetorical questions. They are questions desperately in need of answers, from all citizens, as we’re making choices about public policy makers. How the future unfolds will speak to who we are, and with that in mind, my hope is we move forward with courage and not more regret.
— Merilyn Brooks, Euless
Duck and Cover
Children’s fear of death is nothing new unfortunately. I am a 67 year old "baby boomer." My generation grew up with the fear of the nuclear threat. Remember “Duck and Cover” drills at school? Civil Defense "Fallout" Shelter signs on buildings? We lived in fear.
My grandparents grew up in a time when the men were off to war. At night, those still at home, covered the windows and turned off outside lights to prevent a light signature for enemy aircraft and naval vessels. They lived in fear.
The children of the “baby boomer” generation grew up in a period that was relatively peaceful compared to the previous two generations.
Now, unfortunately, the fear has returned for our children. At schools, “Duck and Cover” drills have returned and “Shelter in Place” drills have been added. Remember them in your prayers.
— Omar Franklin, Fort Worth
