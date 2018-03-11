More women are finding themselves in Texas prisons and jails, and one criminal justice reform group is urging lawmakers and local officials to enact policies to stop that trend.
More women are finding themselves in Texas prisons and jails, and one criminal justice reform group is urging lawmakers and local officials to enact policies to stop that trend. Wayne Crosslin TNS archives
More women are finding themselves in Texas prisons and jails, and one criminal justice reform group is urging lawmakers and local officials to enact policies to stop that trend. Wayne Crosslin TNS archives

Latest News

Reform group calls for action to lower growing number of women in Texas prisons

By Jolie McCullough

The Texas Tribune

March 11, 2018 05:10 PM

More women are ending up in Texas prisons and jails, and a criminal justice reform advocacy group wants policymakers to address the problems that led them there.

The Texas Criminal Justice Coalition released a report last week to highlight common issues the more than 12,000 imprisoned women in the state face and propose gender-specific support, treatment and diversion options.

The organization said in the report that although the female population is increasing, most programs that aim to help prisoners are geared toward men. Women accounted for less than 9 percent of those in the Texas prison system in 2016, but the organization said that their population is increasing as the state lessens the overall number of prisoners. Between 2009 and 2016, the men’s prison system population decreased by more than 8,500 inmates, while the number of women in Texas prisons went up more than 500.

“The vast majority of women in Texas prisons have extensive trauma histories, and most of them are mothers,” Lindsey Linder, a policy attorney for the group and the report’s author, said in a news release. “It is critical that we help these women address the root causes of their criminality through community supports and services, rather than through incarceration."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a survey of more than 400 incarcerated women, the organization found that nearly 60 percent said they suffered from sexual abuse or assault as a child and more than half said their household income before taxes was less than $10,000. More than 80 percent were mothers.

To combat the rising female prison population, the group recommended that lawmakers and local officials emphasize pretrial diversion programs for nonviolent crimes, especially for pregnant women or those with primary custody of a child, and invest in support programs at the community level to help women deal with trauma before being introduced into the criminal justice system.

The report also recommended specialized treatment for women on probation or with substance abuse issues and, more generally, reforming the bail system to help women in poverty.

Andrea Button, a sociology professor at Midwestern State University who is analyzing the inmate survey responses with the Texas organization, said poverty is a massive factor for the incarcerated women because it also correlates with other traumas, like abuse.

"When women leave incarceration ... they get plunged back into that same system of poverty,” she said, adding that there need to be re-entry programs targeting women specifically to connect them to effective jobs and childcare. "If you go at it with this blanket approach, you’re going to trigger them right back to prison."

State Rep. James White, a Republican from Hillister and chairman of the House Corrections Committee, said the uptick in the female prison population is something his committee is going to dive into before the next legislative session. Outgoing House Speaker Joe Straus issued an interim charge to the committee last year to look into treatment options and programs for incarcerated women.

Though White's committee often deals with women who are already entrenched in the system, he said he likes the idea of the state giving funding to local jurisdictions to use for pretrial diversion programs, especially for nonviolent drug offenses.

“I like the idea of giving our local jurisdictions the funding,” White said. “I’m hearing from probation officers and judges that pretrial diversion across the state is usually a very, very effective tool.”

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

More Videos

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers 102

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Spring like weather brings people out to Trinity Park 125

Spring like weather brings people out to Trinity Park

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 112

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field 155

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field

The Texas prison system has an inconsistent method of deciding which books are allowed in the state prisons. The books are scanned by mail room attendants for violent or otherwise inappropriate content. Several banned books have similar permitted versions and some of the outlawed literature just doesn't make sense. Take a look at the ten most surprising books you can have in Texas prisons and the ten most surprising banned titles. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers 102

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Spring like weather brings people out to Trinity Park 125

Spring like weather brings people out to Trinity Park

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 112

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field 155

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

View More Video