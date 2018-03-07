As NBA investigates Mavericks, Cuban linked to different sexual assault report

The Dallas Mavericks' legal woes and negative exposure have now extended directly to owner Mark Cuban.

Cuban has been linked to a sexual assault allegation from 2011, according to a Fox News, citing a police report obtained by the Willamette Week.

A woman accused Cuban of sexually assaulting her in April of 2011 in a Portland, Oregon, bar. Charges were never filed.

Cuban has denied the allegations. He also voluntarily passed a polygraph test, according to the report.





Last month, Sports Illustrated published a report describing an insensitive Mavericks front office that included inappropriate behavior by former team president Terdema Ussery and allowing team beat writer Earl Sneed to remain on the staff despite allegations of domestic violence.

The Mavericks have fired human resources director Buddy Pittman and Sneed. Ussery left the franchise in 2015.

No players were implicated in the SI story.

A few days after the SI report, Cuban was fined $600,000 by the NBA for his comments regarding "tanking" games. Cuban made the comments on a Julius Erving podcast. Cuban said it would benefit his team to lose games the rest of the season ( which would improve their draft position).

The Mavericks have 17 games left in the regular season, including Saturday's home game against Memphis at the American Airlines Center.

