Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explains why he owes the IRS

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explains why he owes the IRS

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

How much snow do you need make a snow angel? Texas woman proves it doesn't take much

How much snow do you need make a snow angel? Texas woman proves it doesn't take much

UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field

UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field

Brrrrr! Or should we say 'baaaaa'? Here's how some baby goats stay warm at the Stock Show

Brrrrr! Or should we say "baaaaa"? Here's how some baby goats stay warm at the Stock Show

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

13-year-old Texan cancer patient dedicates rare sled ride to 'Avengers' star

13-year-old Texan cancer patient dedicates rare sled ride to 'Avengers' star

  Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

    Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence.

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence.
Courtesy of Adam Kokesh
It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

Northern Texas experienced its coldest morning in seven years, according to local reports, before temperatures climbed in the afternoon. This video shows a ranger at the Fairfield Lake State Park demonstrating how cold conditions were by shaking a bottle and watching the water inside begin to freeze instantly.

Tech student's bird in the hand fulfills college dream, saves pigeon

Tech student's bird in the hand fulfills college dream, saves pigeon

Last semester, Texas Tech freshman Cameron Hekkert had a small goal for her college career: to catch one of the pigeons on campus. In the first week of her spring semester, she's already fulfilled that dream. Watch the Colorado native use her chicken catching skills to grab a wild bird lurking indoors and carry it outside.

13-year-old Texan cancer patient dedicates rare sled ride to 'Avengers' star

13-year-old Texan cancer patient dedicates rare sled ride to 'Avengers' star

While battling bone cancer for the third time in four years, 13-year-old Damon Billeck looks to Captain America for motivation. When the cancer returned last January, the doctor asked the young San Antonio native if he understood what was happening to him. Damon's father, Brian Billeck, said Damon responded with, "yes, I can do this all day," quoting a line from "Captain America: Civil War." Brian tweeted his son's response and tagged Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America in the "Avengers" movies, which Evans retweeted. Several months later, after Damon fell into a coma from a trial medication, Evans sent out a message to all his followers to keep Damon in their prayers, his father explained. Damon is now living in Houston shelter for cancer patients, and is facing growing tumors. But on a January 2018 snow day, he thanks Evans by sledding down the hospital's parking garage roof.