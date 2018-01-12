Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick
It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster.
Courtesy of Chase Jones (@whatsupchase)
More Videos
2:16
Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick
0:48
Teens like to push the limits, duh. But, the #TidePodChallenge is poisoning them
3:56
Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!
1:42
Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled
1:45
UIL Spirit state championships begin
3:14
Two extraordinary rodeo accidents lead Stock Show officials to NASCAR for help in remodeling wall
1:34
Flu on the front lines: A school nurse shares hand-washing tips
1:28
Fort Worth schools strive to minimize flu impact
2:28
How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School
0:19
Stock Show weather blows into town
1:19
Registering to vote in Texas might be overwhelming, so we broke it down for you
0:31
What's the deal with these courtside Mavs fans going crazy for easy victory over Orlando?
What started out as a popular meme has turned into a dangerous teen craze. The #TidePodChallenge, which literally consists of eating the toxic laundry detergent on camera, is being recreated across the country.
This Fort Worth, Texas, elementary school nurse emphasizes the importance of keeping those little hands clean during the 2017-18 school year and flu season. And, of course, "if you're sick, stay home."
At the final buzzer of the Mavericks' 114-99 win over the Magic, a group of fans sitting courtside jumps up and begins cheering way harder than the rest of the crowd. Do they really love the Mavericks more than everyone else?
Two Eastland, Texas, police officers arrived at a house fire and discovered residents were still inside the house, which did not have a back door. One officer sustained burns after pushing a disabled man in a wheelchair through the fire and out the front door.