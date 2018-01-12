Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick

It may seem weird, or even sad, to celebrate your team's winless season. But the silver lining, as all NFL fans know, means the worse your season is, the better your draft pick (unless you traded them away, but that's neither here nor there). So, Browns fan Chase Jones decided to take the high road, while poking fun at his team's failures, by hosting a one-man parade around Dallas with an 0-16 poster.