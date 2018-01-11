UIL Spirit state championships begin

This Fort Worth, Texas, elementary school nurse emphasizes the importance of keeping those little hands clean during the 2017-18 school year and flu season. And, of course, "if you're sick, stay home."
At the final buzzer of the Mavericks' 114-99 win over the Magic, a group of fans sitting courtside jumps up and begins cheering way harder than the rest of the crowd. Do they really love the Mavericks more than everyone else?
Two Eastland, Texas, police officers arrived at a house fire and discovered residents were still inside the house, which did not have a back door. One officer sustained burns after pushing a disabled man in a wheelchair through the fire and out the front door.