All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

The Grapevine Police Department asks the public to help ID a woman who allegedly looked to score big this holiday season, after snatching a wallet left behind by another customer. Surveillance video shows a woman leave her wallet at the Customer Service desk, and another customer appear to act as if it is her own. The incident took place at Target just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017.
This coyote was caught on surveillance tape roaming the back yard of a home in the Tanglewood neighborhood of Fort Worth early Wednesday morning. Remember to check your back yard for these hunters prior to letting your dogs and cats out, and try to keep your pets on a leash when possible.
In conjunction with the Tarrant Regional Water District, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released more than 2,000 rainbow trout Wednesday into Trinity Park, with plans to stock River Park on Thursday. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
The Arlington Police Department is calling on the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing two Apple computers over the holidays. The alleged theft took place in an apartment building on the 400 block of E. Border St., and police say the woman in the video may also be involved.
When asked if he wants to play for the Cowboys next year, Dez Bryant says that's a "dumb question" and insists he wants to stay in Dallas. The wide receiver tells reporters he wouldn't want to take a pay cut, but shuts down any rumors that he wants to be traded.