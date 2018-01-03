Texas DPS troopers respond to a jackknifed 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning along Texas 287 north of Rhome.
An overnight chain reaction of crashes was caused by ... a kitty?

By Matthew Martinez

January 03, 2018 11:05 AM

Pets love to go for rides, and pet owners love the company, right?

But this is what can happen when your furry friend becomes a distraction on the road.

A driver with her cat in the car set off a chain reaction of crashes early Wednesday morning in Wise County, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

It all started when the driver with the cat was heading north on Texas 287, just north of Rhome. She hit the guardrail separating northbound and southbound traffic just after midnight Wednesday, according to DPS Sgt. Lonny Haschel, a spokesman for the Decatur DPS office.

That initial crash damaged the car and left the guardrail hanging into the left lane of northbound 287, Haschel said, but didn't result in any injuries to the driver or the cat. The driver then stopped her car on the right shoulder.

An 18-wheeler moved into the left lane as it approached the car stopped to the right, but its driver didn't see the guardrail in time to avoid it. The 18-wheeler hit the loose guardrail, lost control, jackknifed and crossed into the southbound lanes of 287.

It was then struck by a Honda SUV going southbound, Haschel said. Both the truck driver and the SUV driver were taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of 287 were closed to about two hours Wednesday morning.

Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

