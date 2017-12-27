More Videos

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football 3:39

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

Pause
Can your heart break for people you don't know? These are the celebrities we lost in 2017 3:01

Can your heart break for people you don't know? These are the celebrities we lost in 2017

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 1:54

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

  • Lake Ridge lineman comes up with the pick!

    Parker Turley intercepted Prosper in the regional round this month.

Lake Ridge lineman comes up with the pick!

Parker Turley intercepted Prosper in the regional round this month.
Courtesy senglish@star-telegram.com
Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Latest News

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Until two days ago, Drew Curd had never seen TCU's signature purple, or a lot of other colors. Born red-green colorblind, Curd could not differentiate between certain colors, such as blue and purple. For Christmas, his girlfriend gave him a pair of color-correcting glasses that feature lenses that allow colorblind people to see the colors they normally cannot. Watch his reaction, especially when he finally sees the red and orange mascot in the center of his high school football field for the first time.

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

Latest News

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

Bram Kohlhausen was definitely not expecting to start in the 2015 Alamo Bowl as TCU faced off against Oregon. But when starting QB Trevone Boykin was arrested two nights before, he found himself starting his first college football game ever, in the last game of his career. He went on to lead the Frogs to a triple-overtime win after being down 0-31 at the half, solidifying his spot in TCU history. Hear his memories of the game, what it was like to gain success and make a name for himself at the very end of his career, and what he's doing now.

Allen defense delivers

Latest News

Allen defense delivers

The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis.

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Latest News

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.