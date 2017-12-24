"Days of Glory" for Texas high school football players

Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.
Maite Herrera, 18, was chosen by the district to travel to New York City to choose a new concert grand piano. The piano will be used by students attending the district's new I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA. That campus will open next year. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)