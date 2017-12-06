TCU shuttle driver could face a murder charge in road rage incident, police say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 128 Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call Pause 75 650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 89 Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 32 Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 112 Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 155 Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field 34 The City of Fort Worth is all for roundabouts - motorists, not so much 874 Midterm election wrapup: Shelley Kofler and Bud Kennedy dissect the results 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 242 Geren leads in House District 99 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One shuttle driver was arrested after injuring another in an incident last month that shut down the campus for over an hour. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

One shuttle driver was arrested after injuring another in an incident last month that shut down the campus for over an hour. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com