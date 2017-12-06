One shuttle bus driver opened fire on another on the TCU campus last month.
Shuttle driver injured in TCU road rage incident last month dies, WFAA reports

By Todd Unger

WFAA

December 06, 2017 08:14 AM

FORT WORTH

A shuttle bus driver who was the victim of a suspected road rage incident at Texas Christian University last month has died.

The Collin County Medical Examiner confirmed that David Mitchell, 52, passed away last week. Family attorney Greg Kish tells WFAA that Mitchell sustained head trauma, severe bruising and other injuries when he was attacked by another shuttle driver on Nov. 6.

The incident prompted a highly publicized campus lockdown. Police arrested Eric Hampton after they say he fired a shot at Mitchell before striking him with his bus.

Authorities initially said the victim’s injuries were “minor,” but Kish says that wasn’t the case. Read the rest of the story at WFAA.com

tcu shuttle driver
Eric Hampton, 52, of Fort Worth faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and weapon on school property.
Fort Worth police

