Fight at Hog Wild bar ends in stabbing death of 25-year-old Tarrant County man

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday night in a fight that reportedly started at a bar in southern Tarrant County, authorities said.
Jeffrey Hathcock died of a stab wound to his chest at 9:52 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Sheriff deputies were called about 9:20 p.m. to a report of a fight at the Hog Wild bar in the 6400 block of Renwood Drive in Rendon, sheriff spokesman David McClelland said.
When deputies arrived, they found Hathcock dead in the road, about a block from the bar.
A person of interest, Austin Alvin Hummel, 28, is wanted for tampering with evidence in the case, McClelland said. The sheriff's department was still investigating the stabbing Tuesday night.
Hummel previously has been convicted of misdemeanor assault and driving while intoxicated, according to Tarrant County court records.
Hathcock lived in Rendon, about a mile from the Hog Wild bar, according to the medical examiner's office.
