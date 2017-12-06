Want a pet python? A chinchilla? You're in luck! Looking for a bat? Not so much

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 Pause 2:32 Morris Center works to get moms and kids out of shelters and on their feet 3:06 New Isis Theater coming back to life 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:29 How to safely shop online 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:34 In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.) Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.) Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

