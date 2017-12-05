Fire officials in Grand Prairie said the fire is considered a major accident on I-20 at Beltline Road involving a truck carrying bales of cotton.
Fire officials in Grand Prairie said the fire is considered a major accident on I-20 at Beltline Road involving a truck carrying bales of cotton. Grand Prairie Fire Department Courtesy

Bales of cotton catch fire on I-20 in Grand Prairie

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 12:35 PM

GRAND PRAIRIE

Authorities in Grand Prairie are asking drivers to avoid taking Interstate 20 as they try to put out flames from a truck carrying bales of cotton.

The Grand Prairie Police Department was dispatched to I-20 at Beltline Road around 7 a.m. on Tuesday after a truck driver hauling 22,000 pounds of cotton, when somehow, the load of cotton caught fire.

Police said the driver was able to detach the trailer carrying the bales of cotton before the Grand Prairie Fire Department arrived at the scene and escaped the flames unharmed.

Photographs of the incident were shared by the Grand Prairie Fire Department on social media around 10:45 a.m.

Police said the fire is considered a major accident they are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

