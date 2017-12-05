Dallas Theater Center director Lee Trull was fired for "inappropriate behavior."
'A Christmas Carol' director fired by Dallas theater for 'inappropriate behavior'

By WFAA

December 05, 2017 09:21 AM

DALLAS

A misconduct investigation has forced The Dallas Theater Center to fire one of its directors.

DTC says it received a complaint about "inappropriate behavior" by Lee Trull, which was investigated. He was fired on Monday, WFAA reports.

"Theater is a collaborative art form that requires each person to bring his or her whole self to work and participate in the creative process," the center said. "Dallas Theater Center is committed to providing the type of environment necessary for the creative process to flourish. Anyone who contributes to an unsafe, unwelcome, or inequitable environment not only violates DTC’s policies, but also undermines DTC’s fundamental goal of creating the highest quality theatrical art that deeply engages our community."



Trull was directing this season's "A Christmas Carol," which is still playing at the Wyly Theatre through Dec. 28.

