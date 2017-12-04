Macy’s to fill 180 jobs, plans hiring events Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth stores

One of the world's largest retailers is looking to fill 180 jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the holiday shopping season shifts into full gear.
Macy’s will host special hiring events on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in most of its area stores.
Nathalie Medina, Macy's Media Relations Coordinator, stressed the importance of beefing up the crew for the holiday season in a press release.
Medina also added that prospective candidates can expect a comfortable hiring experience. Nationwide, Macy's Inc., plans to hire 7,000 seasonal associates this holiday season, she said.
Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com to find out more about open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.
Here are the locations where jobs will be available:
- Macy’s NorthPark Center, Dallas
- Galleria, Dallas
- Stonebriar Centre, Frisco
- Vista Ridge, Lewisville
- Shops At Willow Bend, Plano
- Village At Fairview, Fairview
- Parks At Arlington, Arlington
- North East Mall, Hurst
