Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

Martin defensive back Basel Abu-Ahmad intercepts an Arlington pass with 22 seconds left in the first half to help preserve the Warriors' 14-7 lead at halftime of their 4-6A battle. Both teams came into the game with 7-1 overall records and 4-1 district marks.
If you're on the road in Fort Worth and spot a Great Dane with distinct white stripes you might be getting a glimpse of the next social media star. The dog, known on social media as Melo The Great Dane, is usually hanging out the rear passenger window of his owner's car -- wearing goggles.