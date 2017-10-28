Dale Earnhardt Jr.s' NASCAR career

In the proposed FWISD $749.7 million bond package about $35 million would pay for improvements at North Side High School. The Fort Worth school district bond package aims to modernize campuses, alleviating crowding and creating more spaces for career/technical learning.
In the proposed FWISD $749.7 million bond package about $34 million would pay for improvements to Dunbar High School. The district wants to modernize learning spaces used for career and tech programs at all the high schools. There are about 18,000 high school students enrolled in Career/Technical classes in the Fort Worth school district.
Fort Worth police said a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman may never have seen Manuel Jimenez, 55, before she allegedly ran over and killed him Saturday night. The woman was arrested on Sunday and faces an accident involving personal injury or death charge.