Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth 1:33

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players 1:28

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Diamond Hill-Jarvis perseveres during losing streak 1:15

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one 1:05

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 0:55

Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall 0:43

Facing a must-win game, this team came through -- in OT 1:18

  • Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?

    QB D'Montae Davis threw for 153 yards and 4 TDs ,and Arlington gained 522 yards of total offense in a 68-3 rout of Fort Worth Paschal.

QB D'Montae Davis threw for 153 yards and 4 TDs ,and Arlington gained 522 yards of total offense in a 68-3 rout of Fort Worth Paschal.
The grand opening of the new Tanger Outlets Fort Worth mall near I-35W and Texas 114, not far from Texas Motor Speedway, features 70 stores, will employ 900 and includes a ferris wheel.

Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den"

At a new Engineering Lab and “Design Den” located at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy in the Stop Six neighborhood of Fort Worth, young artists, engineers and entrepreneurs work together to create products and goods.