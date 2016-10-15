RAW: Game winning 2-point conversion in OT sparks wild celebration

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.The Wildlife Inc Education and Rehabilitation Center were called by Sarasota County deputies to help out after two deer were reported stranded in a pond at Laurel Oak Country Club. “Unfortunately, one didn’t survive but the other was trying his hardest to stay afloat,” the sheriff’s office noted in text accompanying the video.