Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police said a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman may never have seen Manuel Jimenez, 55, before she allegedly ran over and killed him Saturday night. The woman was arrested on Sunday and faces an accident involving personal injury or death charge.
Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com
More Videos
1:33
Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth
0:14
Kentucky high school volleyball scores unusual point
0:47
Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion
0:43
Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall
0:55
Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels
1:33
While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores
1:25
Rejected: Blocked kicks are this team's specialty
3:14
'Flip or Flop Fort Worth' stars are on a mission
1:35
Reading with Barbers a cut above for students
1:04
Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released
1:23
Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington
While dining at La Madeline French Bakery & Cafe in Grapevine on Aug. 24, the victim’s purse was hanging on the back of her chair while she enjoyed her meal. Police said a the suspect removed her wallet from the purse and headed to a high-end store to shop.
Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website.
Donald Trump Jr., who was paid $100,000, talked politics, freedom of speech and the state of higher education in a speech to about 700 people at AT&T Stadium Tuesday as part of the University of North Texas' Kuehne Speaker Series.
At a new Engineering Lab and “Design Den” located at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy in the Stop Six neighborhood of Fort Worth, young artists, engineers and entrepreneurs work together to create products and goods.
About 200 homeless residents were treated to a chartered bus ride to the AMC Palace 9 in downtown Fort Worth on Sunday morning. They saw a free screening of "Same Kind of Different As Me," a film about a real-life friendship between a homeless man and an art dealer in Fort Worth.