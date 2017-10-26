More Videos

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players 1:28

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Kentucky high school volleyball scores unusual point 0:14

Kentucky high school volleyball scores unusual point

Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth 1:33

Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Diamond Hill-Jarvis perseveres during losing streak 1:15

Diamond Hill-Jarvis perseveres during losing streak

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall 0:43

Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

  • Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion

    A huge raced through a mansion in Benbrook Thursday afternoon, destroying the structure. Three residents escaped unharmed, authorities said.

Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion

A huge raced through a mansion in Benbrook Thursday afternoon, destroying the structure. Three residents escaped unharmed, authorities said.
Glen E. Ellman Special to the Star-Telegram
Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall

Latest News

Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall

The grand opening of the new Tanger Outlets Fort Worth mall near I-35W and Texas 114, not far from Texas Motor Speedway, features 70 stores, will employ 900 and includes a ferris wheel.

Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den"

Latest News

Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den"

At a new Engineering Lab and “Design Den” located at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy in the Stop Six neighborhood of Fort Worth, young artists, engineers and entrepreneurs work together to create products and goods.