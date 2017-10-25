More Videos

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington 1:23

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Is this the best volleyball save of all time? 0:28

Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event 0:59

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

  • Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released

    Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day on Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website.

Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released

Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day on Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website.
Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com