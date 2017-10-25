Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released
Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day on Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website.
Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com
