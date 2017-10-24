More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Pause
Ideas building inside YMLA 'Design Den' 1:39

Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den"

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington 3:35

S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms 0:08

The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

  • Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

    Donald Trump Jr., who was paid $100,000, talked politics, freedom of speech, and the state of higher education in a speech to about 700 people at AT&T Stadium Tuesday as part of the University of North Texas' Kuehne Speaker Series.

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

Donald Trump Jr., who was paid $100,000, talked politics, freedom of speech, and the state of higher education in a speech to about 700 people at AT&T Stadium Tuesday as part of the University of North Texas' Kuehne Speaker Series.
Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com