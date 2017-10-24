Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington
Donald Trump Jr., who was paid $100,000, talked politics, freedom of speech, and the state of higher education in a speech to about 700 people at AT&T Stadium Tuesday as part of the University of North Texas' Kuehne Speaker Series.
Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com
