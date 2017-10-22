FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who's been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn't been positively identified.
FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who's been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn't been positively identified. Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)
FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who's been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn't been positively identified. Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)

Latest News

Child's body found near missing 3-year-old Texas girl's home

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 4:17 PM

RICHARDSON, Texas

Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child not far from the home of a 3-year-old girl who's been missing since earlier this month.

Richardson police say the child's body was discovered in a culvert as authorities using dogs searched for Sherin Mathews on Sunday morning.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. He is charged with child endangerment.

Police say the body hasn't been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it's a different child.

No details have been released on how the child died.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeless residents share tears, popcorn during 'Same Kind of Different As Me' movie screening

    About 200 homeless residents were treated to a chartered bus ride to the AMC Palace 9 in downtown Fort Worth on Sunday morning. They saw a free screening of ‘Same Kind of Different As Me’ a film about a real-life friendship between a homeless man and an art dealer in Fort Worth.

Homeless residents share tears, popcorn during 'Same Kind of Different As Me' movie screening

Homeless residents share tears, popcorn during 'Same Kind of Different As Me' movie screening 3:06

Homeless residents share tears, popcorn during 'Same Kind of Different As Me' movie screening
Is this the best volleyball save of all time? 0:28

Is this the best volleyball save of all time?
Davis, defense power Arlington past Bowie 1:51

Davis, defense power Arlington past Bowie

View More Video