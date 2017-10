0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Pause

0:16 State single-game rushing record falls

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

1:31 Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

0:31 Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

1:01 First look at new TEX Rail cars being unloaded in Grapevine

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

0:14 RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth