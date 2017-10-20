Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.
Los Angeles artist Kehinde Wiley is in a rare, career-defining position--painting the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama. Another piece of his artwork sits inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
The City Council directed city attorneys on Tuesday to draft an ordinance that clamps down on smoking in public places. The only exception: Smoking will still be allowed at stores whose primary business is to sell cigars and tobacco products.