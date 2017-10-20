New Battle of the Alamo is brewing over Texas shrine revamp

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, guests visit the grounds of the Alamo in San Antonio. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is overseeing a 7-year, $450 million revamp of the Alamo, where 189 independence fighters were killed in 1836. That includes restoration of historical structures and building a new museum and visitors' center. But some conservatives worry that the importance of the battle for the Alamo will be marginalized by "political correctness," with the overhaul sanitizing less-desirable aspects of participants' history, including that some were slaveholders. Eric Gay, File AP Photo