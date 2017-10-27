More Videos

Animals get treats, too, at the Fort Worth Zoo

Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion

Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?

Video released of man run over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth

Facing a must-win game, this team came through -- in OT

First look at new TEX Rail cars being unloaded in Grapevine

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

  • Career and Technical Education is big at North Side High School

    In the proposed FWISD $749.7 million bond package about $35 million would pay for improvements at North Side High School. The Fort Worth school district bond package aims to modernize campuses, alleviating crowding and creating more spaces for career/technical learning.

In the proposed FWISD $749.7 million bond package about $35 million would pay for improvements at North Side High School. The Fort Worth school district bond package aims to modernize campuses, alleviating crowding and creating more spaces for career/technical learning.
