Career and Technical Education is big at North Side High School

0:41 Animals get treats, too, at the Fort Worth Zoo Pause

0:47 Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion

0:48 Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?

1:33 Video released of man run over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth

1:18 Facing a must-win game, this team came through -- in OT

1:01 First look at new TEX Rail cars being unloaded in Grapevine

1:28 Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys