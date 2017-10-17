More Videos

Dallas police were looking for a stolen car, instead they found a illegal cockfight 0:59

Dallas police were looking for a stolen car, instead they found a illegal cockfight

Pause
Last second goal for Birdville 0:25

Last second goal for Birdville

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) town hall meeting 2:33

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) town hall meeting

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 24

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 0:50

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Meet Demetria Obilor, the new traffic anchor on 'News 8 Daybreak' 1:09

Meet Demetria Obilor, the new traffic anchor on 'News 8 Daybreak'

Registering to vote in Texas might be overwhelming, so we broke it down for you 1:19

Registering to vote in Texas might be overwhelming, so we broke it down for you

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

FWISD bond package, the largest in Tarrant County history, will go before voters on Nov. 7

Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Deer rescued from country club pond

Latest News

Deer rescued from country club pond

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.The Wildlife Inc Education and Rehabilitation Center were called by Sarasota County deputies to help out after two deer were reported stranded in a pond at Laurel Oak Country Club. “Unfortunately, one didn’t survive but the other was trying his hardest to stay afloat,” the sheriff’s office noted in text accompanying the video.

Dancing with star Val Chmerkovskiy

Latest News

Dancing with star Val Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy, one of the pros from Dancing With the Stars, teaching a class at Dance With Me dance studio in Southlake, TX, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

Producer Jake Kemp helps make "BaD Radio" good

Latest News

Producer Jake Kemp helps make "BaD Radio" good

Jake Kemp, producer of the BAD Radio show hosted by Bob Sturm and Dan McDowell and host of the station's Dallas Mavericks post-game and Dallas Cowboys pre-game shows, is one of the few personalities outside of the weekday show hosts that has been able to consistently have an on-air role during the station's long run of dominance. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)