1:27 Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion' Pause

2:05 Fossil Ridge student crafts 'Don't Shoot' homecoming mum

1:54 Breathing life into Las Vegas Trail is the vision for multipurpose center

1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

2:20 Marvel fans, the wait is over. Here's the first 'Black Panther' trailer

1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys